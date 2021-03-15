See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Rosanova works at Advanced Eyecare Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Melbourne, FL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark A. Rosanova M.d. Ltd.
    5872 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 594-0000
  2. 2
    Melbourne United Laser Vision Association LLC
    1478 Highland Ave Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 242-2026
  3. 3
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 330, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 882-8680
  4. 4
    Beachside Anesthesia Inc
    95 Bulldog Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 729-9493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Migraine
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diabetic Retinopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosanova?

    Mar 15, 2021
    I think Dr. Mark Rosanova is very knowledgeable and I trust him completely. Although I have a problem with his Egotistic, Pompous, Condescending attitude. I am contemplating on not returning because of my recent visit. He did not wear a mask for my protection from the COVID virus and said they done more harm than good. He continued to slam the Scientist, Infectious Disease Doctors and the CDC. When I began to question his logic, he informed me that I was a lay person and you need to be a Doctor to understand. I believe the CDC etc. shouldn't be advising patients on Ophthalmology as Dr. Rosanova should not advise on Infectious disease matters , at least to his patients. I agree that everyone has a right to their own opinion and a right to share it but, I believe there is a proper time and place for it. I will end in saying that in my 77+ years he is one of the best Ophthalmologist I have seen and I trust his knowledge and capability Completely.
    Ed Klee — Mar 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosanova to family and friends

    Dr. Rosanova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosanova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275533531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosanova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosanova has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosanova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosanova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosanova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.