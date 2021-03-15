Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Mark A. Rosanova M.d. Ltd.5872 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 594-0000
Melbourne United Laser Vision Association LLC1478 Highland Ave Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 242-2026
- 3 1555 Barrington Rd Ste 330, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-8680
Beachside Anesthesia Inc95 Bulldog Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 729-9493
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Mark Rosanova is very knowledgeable and I trust him completely. Although I have a problem with his Egotistic, Pompous, Condescending attitude. I am contemplating on not returning because of my recent visit. He did not wear a mask for my protection from the COVID virus and said they done more harm than good. He continued to slam the Scientist, Infectious Disease Doctors and the CDC. When I began to question his logic, he informed me that I was a lay person and you need to be a Doctor to understand. I believe the CDC etc. shouldn't be advising patients on Ophthalmology as Dr. Rosanova should not advise on Infectious disease matters , at least to his patients. I agree that everyone has a right to their own opinion and a right to share it but, I believe there is a proper time and place for it. I will end in saying that in my 77+ years he is one of the best Ophthalmologist I have seen and I trust his knowledge and capability Completely.
About Dr. Mark Rosanova, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1275533531
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rosanova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosanova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosanova has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosanova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosanova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosanova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.