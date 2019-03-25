Dr. Rorick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Rorick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rorick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Rorick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology, UH Geauga Medical Building13170 Ravenna Rd Ste 102, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-2888
-
2
Uh Regional Hospitals13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 214-8110Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rorick?
Have been seeing this doctor, for about 6 years. He is Very educated in his field, and has a good bed side manner, rare in some doctors today. He Always explains all to me, and he always has a genuine unrest in his patients, for me he always has a smile on his face for he knows me for years, and he knows I’m healthy. Rare to look forward to seeing him , ut he is a excellent doctor..
About Dr. Mark Rorick, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790788727
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rorick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rorick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rorick works at
Dr. Rorick has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Parkinsonism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rorick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rorick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rorick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rorick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rorick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.