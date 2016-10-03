Dr. Mark Roque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Roque, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Roque, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
Dr. Roque works at
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Lake Mary410 Waymont Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roque is very attentive and considerate. He treats our child very well, and is enthusiastic as a physician.
About Dr. Mark Roque, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164427043
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Sc Coll Of Med, Pediatrics
- 1997
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roque using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roque works at
Dr. Roque speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.