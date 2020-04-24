Overview

Dr. Mark Rogers, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Rogers works at VCOM Sports & Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.