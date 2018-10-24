Dr. Mark Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rogers, MD
Dr. Mark Rogers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
West Houston Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center12000 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 817-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr. Rogers is one of the most professional physicians I’ve met. He's a great listener, asks the right questions, and is genuinely concerned about his patient’s well-being. I had little to no wait time when I visited his office recently. The receptionists are friendly and answered any questions I had with a good attitude. I am suffering from bad knees, after my visit and the right medication, I was better in no time. I’m very pleased to have Dr. Rogers as my physician.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Lankanau Hosp
- Eastern Va Grad Sch Med
- University TX
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.