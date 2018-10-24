Overview

Dr. Mark Rogers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at West Houston Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.