Dr. Rodrigues has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Rodrigues, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rodrigues, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Rodrigues works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johnsrud & West Mds Office1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 470, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 245-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodrigues?
I rate Dr. Rodrigues five stars only because there are no higher ratings available. Dr. Rodrigues is not only an excellent doctor but is the nicest, most compassionate, most complete medical professional that I have ever dealt with. His office does not book multiple appointments at the same time so his waiting room is seldom crowded and he sees his patients promptly. He gets to know you and treats you with respect, as does his staff.
About Dr. Mark Rodrigues, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1417977992
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- King Edward Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodrigues accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodrigues works at
Dr. Rodrigues has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigues on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.