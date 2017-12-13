See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Mark Rodrigues, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Rodrigues, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Rodrigues works at JOHNSRUD & WEST MDS OFFICE in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johnsrud & West Mds Office
    1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 470, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 245-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 13, 2017
    I rate Dr. Rodrigues five stars only because there are no higher ratings available. Dr. Rodrigues is not only an excellent doctor but is the nicest, most compassionate, most complete medical professional that I have ever dealt with. His office does not book multiple appointments at the same time so his waiting room is seldom crowded and he sees his patients promptly. He gets to know you and treats you with respect, as does his staff.
    Dec 13, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Rodrigues, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417977992
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Internship
    • King Edward Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodrigues has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodrigues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigues works at JOHNSRUD & WEST MDS OFFICE in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rodrigues’s profile.

    Dr. Rodrigues has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigues on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

