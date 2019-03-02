Dr. Mark Rodosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rodosky, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rodosky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc East, Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.

Locations
-
1
UPMC Center For Sports Medicine3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 432-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best for shoulder care! No nonsense. To the point.
About Dr. Mark Rodosky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184699514
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodosky accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rodosky has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodosky.
