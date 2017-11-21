See All Podiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Mark Robson, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Robson, DPM

Podiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Robson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Robson works at Austin Podiatry in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rodolfo Alamia MD PA
    1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 212B, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 441-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Robson?

    Nov 21, 2017
    Been experiencing heel pain for 6 weeks. Dr. Robson listened before offering the most likely cause. Tested to verify that was the case. Told me about a unrelated unimportant condition I had that showed to me he really took the time to analysis health rather than just assuming he was correct. Outlined a treatment plan for the condition that was causing the pain and with my concurrence put it into action. Anytime i had a question he answered in depth and seemed cheerful to do so. Excellent care.
    Austin — Nov 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Robson, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Robson, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Robson to family and friends

    Dr. Robson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Robson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Robson, DPM.

    About Dr. Mark Robson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861467904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Robson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robson has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Robson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Robson, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.