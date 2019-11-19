Dr. Mark Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Robinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Dr. Robinson works at
American Family Care, 6631 Park Dr, Daphne, AL 36526, (251) 626-5700
Great Guy. I went in with complaints about my 64 year old knee. I was looking for a referral. He looked it over, really LISTENED to me, and then agreed with my chosen course of action--to see an orthopedic Dr for an xray. He treated me like an intelligent adult and I really appreciated that.
University Ala
Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Robinson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.