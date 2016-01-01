Overview

Dr. Mark Robertson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.



Dr. Robertson works at Ascension Medical Group St John Ear, Nose & Throat in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.