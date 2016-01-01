Dr. Mark Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Roberts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mullins, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Marion Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center2829 E Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Roberts, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871507913
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Marion Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roberts using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Roberts works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
