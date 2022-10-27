Overview

Dr. Mark Robbins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Ia College Med and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Robbins works at MARK R. ROBBINS, MD in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.