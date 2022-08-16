Dr. Mark Rivkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rivkin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rivkin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Rivkin works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group1055 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-3900
-
2
The Angelin Group1015 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rivkin performed a microdiscectomy on my lower back to repair a herniated L5/S1 disc. He was courteous, efficient and answered all the questions I had prior to and post surgery. I have healed completely and regained my quality of life.
About Dr. Mark Rivkin, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivkin works at
Dr. Rivkin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivkin.
