Dr. Mark Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rivera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
-
2
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 200-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Beverly Hills Surgery Center9735 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 675-0395Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
The office deserves 5 stars. I consulted with Dr. Rivera to repair the appearance and improve my breathing. I was aware that perfection was unlikely, but sought improvement. I had a difficult and complex case and he confidently accepted me as a patient. I am pleased to say that I was treated well before and after my procedures. My concerns were not invalidated. Dr. Rivera understood exactly what I was seeking. It does not look like I have had cosmetic surgery given how natural the results appear. I had absolutely no bruising, and I was in zero pain during the procedure. i highly recommend this clinic.
About Dr. Mark Rivera, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Filipino and Spanish
- 1780045682
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Ctr-Ucla
- University of California, LA School of Medicine
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera speaks Filipino and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.