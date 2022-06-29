See All Ophthalmologists in Tucker, GA
Dr. Mark Rivellese, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mark Rivellese, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucker, GA. 

Dr. Rivellese works at Kirkwood OB/GYN in Tucker, GA with other offices in Sandy Springs, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Perimeter Ob Gyn Care 2 LLC
    1462 Montreal Rd Ste 107, Tucker, GA 30084 (404) 299-5209
    Northside
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 593 Bldg 2, Sandy Springs, GA 30342 (404) 255-9096

  • Northside Hospital

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2022
    I had a preliminary diagnosis of ocular melanoma at another Georgia Retina office and was sent here to have it confirmed. He explained all of the pros and cons and his office staff at the Northside Hospital location is the best, very patient and understanding of my phobia with all things to do with my eyes. They let my husband and daughter also be with me, which was a huge help. They have made a really hard situation much more bearable with their patience and understanding.
    Sherry Rouse — Jun 29, 2022
    Ophthalmology
    English
    1891798039
    Dr. Mark Rivellese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivellese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivellese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivellese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivellese has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivellese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivellese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivellese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivellese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivellese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

