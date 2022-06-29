Dr. Mark Rivellese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivellese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rivellese, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rivellese, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucker, GA.
Dr. Rivellese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Perimeter Ob Gyn Care 2 LLC1462 Montreal Rd Ste 107, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 299-5209
-
2
Northside1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 593 Bldg 2, Sandy Springs, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-9096
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivellese?
I had a preliminary diagnosis of ocular melanoma at another Georgia Retina office and was sent here to have it confirmed. He explained all of the pros and cons and his office staff at the Northside Hospital location is the best, very patient and understanding of my phobia with all things to do with my eyes. They let my husband and daughter also be with me, which was a huge help. They have made a really hard situation much more bearable with their patience and understanding.
About Dr. Mark Rivellese, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1891798039
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivellese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivellese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivellese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivellese works at
Dr. Rivellese has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivellese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivellese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivellese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivellese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivellese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.