Dr. Mark Ritch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ritch, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Ritch, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Ritch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark L. Ritch, DO1000 Belcher Rd S Ste 6, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 380-5593
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritch?
Explains everything so you understand what he finds.
About Dr. Mark Ritch, DO
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1659313732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritch works at
Dr. Ritch has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ritch speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.