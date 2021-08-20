Dr. Mark Riley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Riley, MD
Dr. Mark Riley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates2803 Earl Rudder Fwy S Ste 103, College Station, TX 77845 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have a fear of doctors stemming from years of dismissal while I struggled with an undiagnosed autoimmune condition. Dr. Riley radiated compassion and warmth that sadly most doctors don't have. He took his time to genuinely listen and didn't speak down to me or freak me out while going over treatments. It was such a great visit and I can't recommend him enough.
- Gaston Episcopal Hosp|Gaston Episcopal Hospital
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riley speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.