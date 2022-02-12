See All General Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Mark Richards, MD

General Surgery
40 years of experience

Dr. Mark Richards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Richards works at Ageless Impressions in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ageless Impressions
    11300 Rockville Pike Ste 912, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 468-3458

  • Suburban Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
    3.6
    Feb 12, 2022
    Best service, if you do not need anything, he does not do it!
    — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Richards, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clin Med Center
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards works at Ageless Impressions in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Richards’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

