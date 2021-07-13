Dr. Mark Rekant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rekant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rekant, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rekant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rekant works at
Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 385-7472
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1888 Marlton Pike E Ste 70, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (800) 385-7472
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Would highly recommend Dr Rekant and staff. His explanations were clear and concise. Thankful to be in his care.
About Dr. Mark Rekant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1457388050
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- New York Univ. Medical Ctr NY
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Duke University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
