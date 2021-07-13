See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Rekant, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2 (61)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Rekant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rekant works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 385-7472
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1888 Marlton Pike E Ste 70, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 385-7472

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (40)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Would highly recommend Dr Rekant and staff. His explanations were clear and concise. Thankful to be in his care.
    — Jul 13, 2021
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1457388050
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • New York Univ. Medical Ctr NY
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Duke University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Mark Rekant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rekant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rekant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rekant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rekant has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rekant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rekant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rekant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rekant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rekant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

