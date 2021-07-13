Overview

Dr. Mark Rekant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rekant works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.