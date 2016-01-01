See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rosedale, MD
Dr. Mark Reischer, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Reischer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Reischer works at Henry A Spindler,MDPA in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Pasadena, MD, Baltimore, MD and Catonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry A Spindler,MDPA
    9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 318, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 687-4405
  2. 2
    Pasadena-med LLC
    8028 Ritchie Hwy Ste 207, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 687-4405
  3. 3
    Patterson-med LLC
    4167 PATTERSON AVE, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 764-2111
  4. 4
    Catonsville-med LLC
    700 Geipe Rd Ste 265, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 747-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Reischer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730162801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Reischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

