Dr. Mark Reedy, MD

Oncology
4.5 (18)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Reedy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Reedy works at UMC Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Cancer, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMC Cancer Center
    602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 775-8600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Endometriosis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Since my first appointment, Dr. Reedy has been the best. Caring, explains everything so you can understand it, answers any and all questions. He took away my fear from hearing the word "cancer". He is very knowledgeable and up to date. I only wish my other providers were like him!!
    Lois J Gordon — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Reedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487659876
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic - Scottsdale: Advanced Pelvic Surgery from 7/1989 to 12/89.
    Residency
    • Scott & White Mem Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Internship
    • Scott & White Hospital &Clinic, Temple, Tx. (Part of Texas A&M University School of Medicine)
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hardin Simmons University, Abilene, Tx.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reedy has seen patients for Cervical Cancer, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

