Dr. Mark Reedy, MD
Dr. Mark Reedy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
UMC Cancer Center602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 775-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- University Medical Center
Since my first appointment, Dr. Reedy has been the best. Caring, explains everything so you can understand it, answers any and all questions. He took away my fear from hearing the word "cancer". He is very knowledgeable and up to date. I only wish my other providers were like him!!
About Dr. Mark Reedy, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1487659876
- Mayo Clinic - Scottsdale: Advanced Pelvic Surgery from 7/1989 to 12/89.
- Scott & White Mem Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Scott & White Hospital &Clinic, Temple, Tx. (Part of Texas A&M University School of Medicine)
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Hardin Simmons University, Abilene, Tx.
