Overview

Dr. Mark Reedy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Reedy works at UMC Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Cancer, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.