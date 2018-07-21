See All Oncologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Mark Redrow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Redrow, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Redrow, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Redrow works at Texas Oncology, P. A. in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Raven Aravind, MPH
Raven Aravind, MPH
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gerald Edelman, MD
Dr. Gerald Edelman, MD
8 (9)
View Profile
Valerie Gonzales, FNP-C
Valerie Gonzales, FNP-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology
    1001 12th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 850-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Redrow?

    Jul 21, 2018
    Dr. Mark Redrow is very caring. Both in the office and in the hospital. He will take as much time as you need. He will answer all questions. My husband was a patient of his for four and a half years. His office staff is professional and always greet you with a smile and a hug. Everyone is very compassionate.
    Sandra Harris in Fort Worth, TX — Jul 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Redrow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Redrow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Redrow to family and friends

    Dr. Redrow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Redrow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Redrow, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Redrow, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689615726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sw U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Redrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redrow works at Texas Oncology, P. A. in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Redrow’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Redrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Redrow, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.