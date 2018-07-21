Dr. Mark Redrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Redrow, MD
Dr. Mark Redrow, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Texas Oncology1001 12th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 850-2000
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Mark Redrow is very caring. Both in the office and in the hospital. He will take as much time as you need. He will answer all questions. My husband was a patient of his for four and a half years. His office staff is professional and always greet you with a smile and a hug. Everyone is very compassionate.
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Sw U
- Good Samaritan
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Redrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Redrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.