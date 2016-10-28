Dr. Mark Redding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Redding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Redding, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 908-2317
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redding?
Dr. Redding was very kind and took a lot of time explaining my problem. He was very knowledgeable and caring. He was honest and up front in explaining that nothing could be done for the problems of arthritis and multiple herniated discs that I have. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing these services
About Dr. Mark Redding, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851399612
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redding using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redding has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.