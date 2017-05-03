See All Otolaryngologists in Porterville, CA
Dr. Mark Reader, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Reader, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Reader works at Tariq Javed, MD - Nephrology (Porterville, CA) in Porterville, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mark E. Reader D.o.
    390 Pearson Dr, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 791-1779
    Mark E Reader DO
    206 N Santa Fe St, Visalia, CA 93292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 791-1779
    Sierra View Medical Center
    465 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 784-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center
  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2017
    Dr. Reader is very professional. And I'm in and out in under 20 minutes.
    Michael in McFarland CA. — May 03, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Mark Reader, DO
    About Dr. Mark Reader, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649363334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Reader, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reader has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reader has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

