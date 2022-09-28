Dr. Mark Ray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ray, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Ray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
Ray Foot and Ankle Center5944 STATE ROUTE 981, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-9008
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had a puncture wound, being diabetic (which is under control). I had seen another foot Dr for 2 1/2 months. With my original Dr, there was no change during my time with him. At this point I needed a second opinion. I went to Dr Ray, he took a culture, X-rays seemed to find the right fix and seems to be healing. I noticed a significant change in just a short time. I would recommend this office. Dr. Ray, office staff are thorough, knowledgeable and friendly. Thank you for all your doing it is appreciated. You may be saving a part of my foot.
About Dr. Mark Ray, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336136829
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
