Overview

Dr. Mark Rasmussen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Miami County Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.