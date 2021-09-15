Overview

Dr. Mark Rasmus, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rasmus works at SALTZER MEDICAL GROUP in Nampa, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.