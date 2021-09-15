Dr. Mark Rasmus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rasmus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rasmus, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rasmus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saltzer Medical Group217 W Georgia Ave Ste 115, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 463-3000
-
2
Idaho Sleep Solutions LLC7272 W POTOMAC DR, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 884-2922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasmus?
I have always appreciated Dr. Rasmus because not only is he very knowledgeable, he also gets to the point quickly. Given his background and depth of study, his advice has always been appreciated. My wife has accompanied me on several visits, and she feels the same way.
About Dr. Mark Rasmus, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528106309
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasmus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasmus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasmus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmus works at
Dr. Rasmus has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.