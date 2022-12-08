Overview

Dr. Mark Rasak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Rasak works at Cardiovascular Clinical Associates PC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.