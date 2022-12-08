Dr. Mark Rasak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rasak, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rasak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Clinical Associates PC17880 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 615-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever!! Nice, funny and smart! My family loves him. He does BOTH cardiology and general medical care. Saves us time and money. We are very lucky to have him!
About Dr. Mark Rasak, DO
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053391920
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Botsford Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
