Dr. Mark Rarrick, DMD
Dr. Mark Rarrick, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Gettysburg, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Gettysburg Office250 Buford Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 680-6360
Waynesboro Office736 S Potomac St, Waynesboro, PA 17268 Directions (717) 680-6361
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Dr. Rarrick is the best orthodontist ever. His personal and professional approach provides a great comfort for our child. The outcome of the treatment was amazing! We are very satisfied and highly recommend Dr. Rarrick as an exceptional ortho specialist. Respectfully, The Marchak Family
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1841318862
- University Of Pittsburgh Orthodontic and Dentofacial Orthopedics Specialty Program
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Rarrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rarrick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rarrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rarrick works at
588 patients have reviewed Dr. Rarrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rarrick.
