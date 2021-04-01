Dr. Mark Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Ramos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ramos works at
Locations
-
1
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.965 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 366-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramos?
Good guy. Makes you feel comfortable. Great Doctor.
About Dr. Mark Ramos, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336339811
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Heart Vasc Inst
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
- Saint Vincent Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.