Dr. Mark Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ramirez, MD is a Dermatologist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Locations
West Texas Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, PLLC, San Angelo, Tx3555 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 224-5981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Ramirez at least annually. He and his staff are thoughtful and friendly and Dr. Ramirez is thorough in monitoring my cancer risks and good at explaining what I have.
About Dr. Mark Ramirez, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.