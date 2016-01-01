Dr. Mark-Rally Pe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark-Rally Pe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark-Rally Pe, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Pe works at
Locations
Genesis Healthcare Partners4060 4th Ave Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-4707
Genesis Healthcare Partners PC3444 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 430-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark-Rally Pe, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801003694
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Pe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pe has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pe.
