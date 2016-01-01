Dr. Quist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Quist, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Quist, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Dr William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Foot and Ankle206 Joe Knox Ave Ste D, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 235-0474
Mountain Island10310 Couloak Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28216 Directions (704) 971-4000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Carolina Foot and Ankle of Huntersville16419 Northcross Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Quist, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Dr William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quist has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quist speaks Spanish.
198 patients have reviewed Dr. Quist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.