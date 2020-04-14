Dr. Mark Queralt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Queralt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Queralt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Queralt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Locations
Seton Spine & Rehabilitation Center3724 Executive Center Dr Ste G10, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 345-5925
- 2 1601 Trinity St Fl 9, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (833) 882-2737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In recent years I had been suffering from recurrent neck pain. When I saw Dr. Queralt, after I described my problem, he had a therapist come into the room to show me two simple exercises. I now never suffer from neck pain, because I immediately do the two simple exercises when I feel incipient pain.
About Dr. Mark Queralt, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1437160934
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern
- Presbyn Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Queralt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Queralt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Queralt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Queralt has seen patients for Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Queralt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Queralt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Queralt.
