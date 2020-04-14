See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Mark Queralt, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Queralt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Queralt works at Seton Spine & Rehabilitation Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Seton Spine & Rehabilitation Center
    Seton Spine & Rehabilitation Center
3724 Executive Center Dr Ste G10, Austin, TX 78731
    1601 Trinity St Fl 9, Austin, TX 78712

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 14, 2020
    In recent years I had been suffering from recurrent neck pain. When I saw Dr. Queralt, after I described my problem, he had a therapist come into the room to show me two simple exercises. I now never suffer from neck pain, because I immediately do the two simple exercises when I feel incipient pain.
    Louisa Filomarino Cauvin — Apr 14, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Queralt, MD

    Pain Medicine
    English
    1437160934
    Education & Certifications

    UT Southwestern
    Presbyn Hosp
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Queralt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Queralt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Queralt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Queralt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Queralt works at Seton Spine & Rehabilitation Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Queralt’s profile.

    Dr. Queralt has seen patients for Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Queralt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Queralt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Queralt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Queralt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Queralt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

