Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD

Dermatology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD is a dermatologist in Anderson, SC. Dr. Quarterman completed a residency at Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic. He currently practices at Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Quarterman is board certified in Dermatopathology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic
    2022 CARDINAL CIR, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 224-7577
  2. 2
    Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic
    106 Municipal Dr, Seneca, SC 29672 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 882-7747
  3. 3
    Dermatopathology Consultation Service
    2503 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 224-7577
  4. 4
    Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic
    200 CARWELLYN RD, Abbeville, SC 29620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 922-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Carolina Care Plan
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MedCost
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1275685000
Education & Certifications

  • Ohio State University
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • Georgia Baptist Hospital
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
  • ARMSTRONG ATLANTIC STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Dermatopathology
  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
