Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD is a dermatologist in Anderson, SC. Dr. Quarterman completed a residency at Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic. He currently practices at Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Quarterman is board certified in Dermatopathology.
Locations
Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic2022 CARDINAL CIR, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-7577
Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic106 Municipal Dr, Seneca, SC 29672 Directions (864) 882-7747
Dermatopathology Consultation Service2503 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-7577
Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic200 CARWELLYN RD, Abbeville, SC 29620 Directions (800) 922-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- ARMSTRONG ATLANTIC STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quarterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quarterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quarterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quarterman has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quarterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quarterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quarterman.
