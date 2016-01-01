Dr. Putnam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Putnam, MD
Dr. Mark Putnam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Berks Center for Clinical Research1800 N 12th St, Reading, PA 19604 Directions (610) 816-5728
Berkshire Psychiatric & Behavioral Health Services PC716 N Park Rd, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-0544
Institutional Pharmacy Solutions145 N 6th St, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (610) 208-8860
Keystone Orthopaedic Specialists LLC1235 Penn Ave, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 374-4963
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Chldns Ctr
- Inst Of Penn Hosp
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Putnam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putnam has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Putnam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putnam.
