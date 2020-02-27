Dr. Mark Pruzansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruzansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pruzansky, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Pruzansky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Pruzansky works at
Locations
Mark E Pruzansky MD PC975 Park Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10028 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My dermatologist referred me to Mark Pruzansky. I found the doctor clear, professional, friendly and informative. He explained what it was and why surgical removal was necessary. From pre-op, to the surgery itself, and post-op visits, he enabled me to follow through with recovery. Now, a month after surgery, the finger looks completely normal and is fully healed. I hope I do not need future hand surgery, but if I do, I'll not hesitate to contact Dr. Pruzansky.
About Dr. Mark Pruzansky, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Dr Daniel Riordan|Dr James Fox|Dr John Niebauer
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruzansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruzansky accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruzansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruzansky works at
Dr. Pruzansky has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruzansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pruzansky speaks Chinese and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruzansky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruzansky.
