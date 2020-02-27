See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Pruzansky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Pruzansky works at HANDSPORT SURGERY INSTITUTE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Mark E Pruzansky MD PC
    975 Park Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10028
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Dupuytren's Contracture
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 27, 2020
    Feb 27, 2020
My dermatologist referred me to Mark Pruzansky. I found the doctor clear, professional, friendly and informative. He explained what it was and why surgical removal was necessary. From pre-op, to the surgery itself, and post-op visits, he enabled me to follow through with recovery. Now, a month after surgery, the finger looks completely normal and is fully healed. I hope I do not need future hand surgery, but if I do, I'll not hesitate to contact Dr. Pruzansky.
Dan Millman
    Dan Millman — Feb 27, 2020
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and French
    • Male
    • 1518072834
    • Dr Daniel Riordan|Dr James Fox|Dr John Niebauer
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

