Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Provenzano works at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.