Overview

Dr. Mark Price, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Price works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Medical District in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.