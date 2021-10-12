Overview

Dr. Mark Presley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Presley works at Texas Healthcare Orthopedic in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.