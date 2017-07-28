Overview

Dr. Mark Preslan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Preslan works at MARK W PRESLAN MD LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.