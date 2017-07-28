Dr. Mark Preslan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Preslan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Preslan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mark W. Preslan M.d. LLC7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 572-0655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing my daughter started seeing him when she was 9 Month's old and she is 7 he did her eye surgery I highly recommend him
About Dr. Mark Preslan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preslan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preslan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preslan has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preslan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Preslan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preslan.
