Overview

Dr. Mark Pozsgay, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Pozsgay works at Summa Health Medical Group Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery for NE Ohio in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.