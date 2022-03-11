See All General Surgeons in Akron, OH
General Surgery
Dr. Mark Pozsgay, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.

Dr. Pozsgay works at Summa Health Medical Group Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery for NE Ohio in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summa Health Medical Group Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery for NE Ohio
    95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 761-9930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 11, 2022
    I had surgey and Dr. poszgay and his staff took great care of me!
    Akron Ohio — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Pozsgay, DO

    General Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English, Hungarian
    1194972109
    Education & Certifications

    Magee Womens Hospital University Of Pittsburgh
    Summa Health System
    Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Case Western Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Pozsgay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozsgay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pozsgay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pozsgay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pozsgay works at Summa Health Medical Group Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery for NE Ohio in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pozsgay’s profile.

    Dr. Pozsgay has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozsgay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozsgay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozsgay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozsgay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozsgay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

