Dr. Mark Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
-
1
Powell Orthopedics PA3733 N Business Dr Ste 102, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 346-1850
-
2
Powell Orthopedics3714 N Business Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-4647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Powell and staff are first class. Bad knees this is the place to be.
About Dr. Mark Powell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992762629
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
