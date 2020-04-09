See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Mark Powell, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Powell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 120415, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 449-8440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Apr 09, 2020
    He is the BEST, he has been the pediatrician for my 6 years old daughter since she was born and he was always a partner helping us as first time parents and taking care of our daughter with so much care and love.
    Alessandra Androvic — Apr 09, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Powell, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1104905850
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
