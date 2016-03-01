Dr. Post has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Post, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Post, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Post works at
Locations
Podiatry Services of Central New York P C.514 S Bay Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 458-1777
Podiatry Services of Central New York PC61 Delano St, Pulaski, NY 13142 Directions (315) 298-3644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I need bunion surgery, found him to be thorough in his exam, answered all my questions and provided explanation of surgery and recovery in my consult exam. Feel very confident having Dr. Post provide his surgical expertise to fix my painful bunions.
About Dr. Mark Post, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1669459830
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Post accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Post has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Post. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Post.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Post, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Post appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.