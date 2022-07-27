Dr. Posner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Posner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Posner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Posner works at
Locations
Baton Rouge Urology Group7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 2004, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Despite being a very busy doctor, Dr. Posner is simply the best urologist I have ever seen. I had prostate cancer surgery nearly 10 years ago and he was patient listen to my concerns and was extremely attentive to my anxiety. You just can’t beat experience there’s just no such straightforward and he is rock solid and his diagnose , Surgical school, and follow up.
About Dr. Mark Posner, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Med Ctr
- U Mo
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posner works at
Dr. Posner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Posner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.