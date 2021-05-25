Dr. Mark Pomper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pomper, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Pomper, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Horizon Medical Servicesllc3920 Nw 49th St, Tamarac, FL 33309 Directions (954) 730-2333
-
2
Horizon Medical Services1036 NW 1st Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (954) 730-2333
-
3
Cyberknife Center of Miami7867 N Kendall Dr Ste 105, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 279-2900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was very pleasant i felt treated with respect by all Thank You
About Dr. Mark Pomper, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568469013
Education & Certifications
- Princess Margaret Hosp
- U Chicago Hosp & Clins
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Pomper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomper speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomper.
