Dr. Mark Pomaranski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Pomaranski, MD is a Dermatologist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Pomaranski works at
Northwestern Michigan Dermatology PC550 Munson Ave Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 935-8717
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Dr. Pomaranski is timely, personable and knowledgeable! My surgical procedure today went extremely well and he instilled confidence in me. He is surrounded by efficient and friendly staff. He would get a positive referral!
About Dr. Mark Pomaranski, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962511097
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Pomaranski has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomaranski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomaranski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomaranski.
