Dr. Mark Pollock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Pollock, MD is a Pulmonologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Pulmonary & Sleep Specs PC2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 230, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 499-0533
Lithonia/Hillandale Office5700 Hillandale Dr Ste 190, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (678) 325-3408
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
I feel comfortable with Dr. Pollock because he listens. I need a doctor who shows me he care. And I find this in Dr. Pollock. He’s never in a hurry and his staff treat you kind.
About Dr. Mark Pollock, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659372415
- Boston Medical Center
- Parkland Hosp Univ TX SW
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pollock speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
