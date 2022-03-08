Dr. Mark Pollet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pollet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Pollet, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pollet works at
Locations
-
1
Brittany Office5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-0933Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Baton Rouge at Summa Ave.8888 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 769-0933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollet?
Took time to make sure we understood the problem and was very patient. Have not had procedure yet, but very impressed during consultation.
About Dr. Mark Pollet, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1972865574
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine and The Texas Heart Institute (Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology)
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Internal Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Texas A&M University, College Station, Tx
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollet accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollet works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.